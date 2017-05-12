My husband orders me to kneel, stretch out my hand before beating me daily

By Jane Echewodo

Lagos—A 39-year-old housewife, Yemisi Akinwunmi, who is a petty trader, pleaded with a customary court sitting in Agege, Lagos, to end her 20-year-old marriage and free her from the pangs of daily corporal punishment meted out to her by the husband.

She said: “My husband constantly beats me and whenever he wants to do so, he tells me to kneel down and stretch my hands like a pupil before caning me.

“He often threatens to kill me.”

While testifying before the court’s President, Mr. Phillips Williams, she said there was no love between them anymore.

Yemisi described her husband of 20 years as an irresponsible man, who has refused to take proper care of her and the children.

She said she had been solely responsible for the feeding and upkeep of the children since her husband lost his job.

According to her, “I made efforts to secure a loan for my husband from a cooperative bank to start a small business with a promise by him to pay back in instalments.

“But after a few months, he refused to pay and attempts to get him to refund the money was unsuccessful.

“My husband started threatening to kill me and dispose of my corpse without anybody knowing.

“I am fed up with the marriage; there is no love between us again. I can no longer bear the pains and humiliations.”

She further urged the court to dissolve the marriage and to compel the respondent to be responsible for the welfare and education of the children.

‘She became promiscuous when I lost my job’

The respondent, Wasiu, 49, however, denied the allegations and pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage.

According to him, his wife started misbehaving and became promiscuous the moment he lost his job.

Wasiu, who claimed to have caught her in the act of adultery, said: ”My wife later told me that she was fed up with the union and she moved out of the house with the children sometime in 2015.

“However, after much pleading, she returned home later in 2016 only to start engaging in adultery; I have caught her on several occasions.

“She stopped cooking for me since July 2016 and finally moved out of the house.”

The respondent said he made efforts and begged his wife to return, especially for the sake of the children, but she remained adamant.

President of the court invited the estranged couple to his chambers for a possible resolution of the crisis and later adjourned the case to April 11.

