My Husband’s Health Has Improved – Aisha Buhari

Press Release

MRS. BUHARI THANKS NIGERIAN WOMEN FOR THEIR UNFLINCHING SUPPORT.

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has expressed her appreciation to Nigerian women for the unflinching support they have been giving her husband since the last presidential election.

She said the support has been the force driving the President and herself. She made the comment during a session organized to distribute food items to women organizations in Yola, Adamawa state, Wednesday 24th May, 2017.

“I am deeply appreciative of the support that you show to us at every turn and promise that I will never let you down” She said.

Mrs. Buhari also thanked them for the consistent prayers over her husband’s improved health.

“Today’s event, which is the distribution of food items, is a symbolic gesture and a token of my appreciation. It is meant to confirm that I have not forgotten you, and never will.”

The Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Alhaji Muhammad Bindow Jibrilla, speaking through the state commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaleptapwa Farauta, said he recognizes the fact that women carry the heaviest burden in our communities, so, anything to improve their welfare has his full support. He thanked the Wife of the President for her philanthropic gesture.

In her welcome remarks, Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Maryam Muhammad Bindow, thanked Mrs. Buhari for all that she has been doing through Future Assured, and said the event is consistent with the policy drive of the present administration at both the Federal and state levels and would go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

“I urge the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by supporting government in its policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians.” She added.

Items distributed include rice, sugar, tomato puree and milk.

Some of the beneficiaries who attended the event are widows, physically challenged, religious groups and cultural groups, women council and market women.

A note of appreciation was delivered by representatives of Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria Women wing and National Council of Women Societies.

The post My Husband’s Health Has Improved – Aisha Buhari appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

