Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“My husband’s health is not as bad as being perceived,” says Aisha Buhari (Read detail)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the circumstances surrounding Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, the first lady, Aisha Buhari has taken to social media to make statements. Aisha assures in series of tweets that her husband’s health is not as bad as people think. See her tweets below:

The post “My husband’s health is not as bad as being perceived,” says Aisha Buhari (Read detail) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.