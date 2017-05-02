My husband’s health not as bad as speculated, says Buhari’s wife

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has said the health of his husband is not as bad as being speculated.

She stated this on Tuesday in a tweet through her verified Twitter handle @aishambuhari.

“I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities,” she stated.

She thanked Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over her husband’s health status.

“During this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.

“Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mrs Buhari added

The post My husband’s health not as bad as speculated, says Buhari’s wife appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

