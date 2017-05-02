Pages Navigation Menu

My husband’s health not as bad as speculated, says Buhari’s wife

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has said the health of his husband is not as bad as being speculated.

She stated this on Tuesday in a tweet through her verified Twitter handle @aishambuhari.

“I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities,” she stated.

She  thanked Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over her  husband’s health status.

“During this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.

“Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mrs Buhari added

