My inspiration comes from staring at bums – Timaya – YNaija

My inspiration comes from staring at bums – Timaya
Singer Alfred Inetimi Odon popularly known as Timaya has said he gets ideas for songs by simply staring at a woman's backside. In an interview with Punch, Timaya said he got the inspiration for his hits 'ukwu' and 'shake your bum' by staring at a bum.
