Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My inspiration comes from staring at bums – Timaya – YNaija

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

My inspiration comes from staring at bums – Timaya
YNaija
Singer Alfred Inetimi Odon popularly known as Timaya has said he gets ideas for songs by simply staring at a woman's backside. In an interview with Punch, Timaya said he got the inspiration for his hits 'ukwu' and 'shake your bum' by staring at a bum.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.