My Nigeria – Sandra Aguebor: Lady Mechanic wins Silver at New York Festivals

Al Jazeera Media Network is celebrating winning a total of five Gold World Medals, 14 Silver World Medals and seven Bronze Medals at the prestigious New York Film Festivals awards last month. Al Jazeera English won Broadcaster of the Year, after the channel took home three Gold, 12 Silver, five Bronze and 10 finalist…

The post My Nigeria – Sandra Aguebor: Lady Mechanic wins Silver at New York Festivals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

