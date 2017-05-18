Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Nigeria – Sandra Aguebor: Lady Mechanic wins Silver at New York Festivals

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Al Jazeera Media Network is celebrating winning a total of five Gold World Medals, 14 Silver World Medals and seven Bronze Medals at the prestigious New York Film Festivals awards last month.   Al Jazeera English won Broadcaster of the Year, after the channel took home three Gold, 12 Silver, five Bronze and 10 finalist…

The post My Nigeria – Sandra Aguebor: Lady Mechanic wins Silver at New York Festivals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.