My predecessor operated over 100 bank accounts – Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has disclosed that his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, operated over 100 bank accounts. Masari was speaking when he had an interactive session with the Katsina indigenes living in Abuja at Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja. He further claimed that he met only N7.9 million in the government’s salary account. […]

My predecessor operated over 100 bank accounts – Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

