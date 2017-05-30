Pages Navigation Menu

My relationship with Buhari cordial, says Saraki

Posted on May 30, 2017

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari remained cordial, despite false claims in some social media. He made this known when the National Executive of the Islamic group, Jamaatu Izalatul Bidiah Wa Ikamatus Sunnali (JIBWS) led by its President, Mohammed Jingiri visited him at the National Assembly. The President of the Senate debunked allegations that he and the Senate are working against President Buhari.

