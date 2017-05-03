My son’s Planned Wedding will be a “feast of death” – Taiwo Obasanjo Warns
Taiwo Obasanjo, the wife of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo has described the planned wedding ceremony of their son Olujonwo and Tope, the daughter of Premier Lotto founder Kessington Adebutu as “devilish,” Premium Times reports. Taiwo, had approached the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court seeking to stop the wedding scheduled for May 11. Weeks ago, […]
