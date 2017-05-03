My son’s wedding will cause strange deaths, plane crashes – Obasanjo’s wife, Taiwo

The wife of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo Obasanjo, has raised the alarm over her son’s forthcoming wedding to the daughter of the owner of Premiere lotto, Kessington Adebutu. In a letter to the Methodist Church of Nigeria, wife of the former President said the dates chosen for the wedding of Abraham Obasanjo to Tope […]

My son’s wedding will cause strange deaths, plane crashes – Obasanjo’s wife, Taiwo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

