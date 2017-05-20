MY STORY: Taiwo Clegg: My Dream is to Sit with Professors of Music…

Taiwo Clegg is a resounding trumpet player that can play all genres of music from High life, Jazz, Gospel, Afro, Salsa but his area of specialty is Gospel, Jazz and High life. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, he talks about music, new album, his career and more

Tell us about your performances so far?

I have played at different shows in different areas of the world like Muson Jazz Festival; Sax Appeal 1-5; Metamorphosis with the late Steve Rhode Orchestra; The Experience with Mike Aremu and Ron Kenoly, Festivals in Nottingham, Scotland and Calabar, to mention but a few. I have worked with other notable artistes like Tee Mac, Muma Gee, Yinka Davies, Olando Julius, Sunny Neji and a lot more.

Tell us about your music qualification and education?

I have certificates in Music like Grade 5 Trinity College theory, ABRSM Grade 8 Trumpet playing and Dip in Trumpet and more. My dream is to sit with Professors of music to discuss ideals and bring new pattern in music to up-coming musicians.

What are you working on?

I’m working on my new album called Navigation and I also will release a single, Poya Omema in a few weeks. I also have a brass group of great guys, full of ideals and rearranging songs like Hallelujah Chorus, And the glory, Worthy is the Lamp, Hymns and brass lines.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

