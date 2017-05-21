Crystal Palace 2016/17 Premier League season review – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Crystal Palace 2016/17 Premier League season review
SkySports
Crystal Palace ended a rollercoaster 2016/17 season with a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League. Read on for our review of their campaign, complete with the views of Soccer Saturday pundit Charlie Nicholas. Finishing position: 14th (+1) Total …
Spurs roll thanks to another Kane hat trick
Mauricio Pochettino challenges Spurs striker Harry Kane to break 30-goal barrier
Crystal Palace analysis: Wilfried Zaha deal is key but Christian Benteke must do more
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!