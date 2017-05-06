Pages Navigation Menu

Mysterious fire razes properties in Warri

By Emma Amaize

PROPERTIES worth millions of naira were gutted by fire, early Friday, at Sandfill II (Warri Corner), Warri, Delta State.

Sources said the fire started from the residence of a young man, who fled before day break with his girlfriend from Bayelsa state.

One of the victims, Pastor Mrs. Christy  Debekeme, who narrated the ugly incident, said the cause was still unknown. Mrs. Roselyn Amos, rendered homeless by the fire outbreak, narrated that  her house was enveloped by the mysterious fire,  although no causality was recorded.

The victims called on relevant government agencies and  well- meaning Nigerians  to come to their aid has been  made homeless by  the incident.

