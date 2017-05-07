North Korea detains another US citizen amid rising tensions, state media reports – Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
North Korea detains another US citizen amid rising tensions, state media reports
Los Angeles Times
North Korea claimed it detained another U.S. citizen on Sunday, stoking further discord as the two countries face their biggest tensions in years. The North's state media said Kim Hak Song, who worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, …
