N-Power: Borno Governor asks for 10,000 extra slots

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has appealed to the N-Power governing body to consider giving 10,000 extra slots to Borno State in light of the huge needs for the Book Haram-hit state to recover from the devastating effects of various acts of terrorism carried out in the state over the years. He also appealed that Yobe and Adamawa would get special consideration.

Praising the visiting N-Power implementation and monitoring team for “standing the test of time despite misgivings and mischief makings”, Gov. Shettima explained to the team that while some other states are now jostling to be recognized as the ‘worst hit state by Book Haram’, statistics by the World Bank and other agencies have shown that Borno accounts for $5.6 billion of the total $9.5 billion lost to the drawn out battle against terrorism in Nigeria.

Citing examples of Chibok, Bama and Gwoza, where the Emir and some of his children were killed, the Governor said ” If you want to assist us or add value, cover every part of the state because no part hasn’t been unaffected… We need your support and we would continue to partner with you.”

Governor Shettima added that his state is open to any idea or initiative that advances the welfare of Borno citizens without discrimination for ethnic group or religion. This he said reflects in the appointment of people in his team. “What we emphasize is equity, justice and fair play…any Nigerian resident in Borno has every right to call himself a son of Borno…

” It doesn’t matter where you’re from. What matters is your capacity, passion and aggression to add value”.

The Governor further pleaded for everyone, without recourse to ethnic or religious prejudice, to focus on reviving Nigeria, the ‘sleeping giant of Africa’, to take its pivotal role in global affairs.

“We are wearing white, but most of us, our hearts are black and religion has become a body of ritual devoid of any capital value. More harm has been done in the name of God than in any other name…

” The worst is over and we are ready for development. We are one nation with a common destiny”, he said.

The post N-Power: Borno Governor asks for 10,000 extra slots appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

