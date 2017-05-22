N-Power Job Recruitment Portal To Reopen May 29. Apply Here!

MyNaijaInfo.com

N-Power Application Portal 2017. The Federal Government will reopen its National Youth Empowerment Scheme, ‘N-Power’ Application portal on May 29, 2017, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige has revealed. The Application Portal for N-Power Jobs remains portal.npower.gov.ng. The Minister who made the declaration at press conference on the issue of minimum wage for Nigeria Labour …

The post N-Power Job Recruitment Portal To Reopen May 29. Apply Here! appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

