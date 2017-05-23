Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: Nigeria govt finally begins payment of N30,000 stipends

Posted on May 23, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

No fewer than 174,000 N-power volunteers in the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) have started receiving N30,000 monthly stipends. There have been protest nationwide by beneficiaries clamouring for arrears of their stipends. On Tuesday, Afolabi Imokhuede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, told State House correspondents in Abuja, that “As we […]

