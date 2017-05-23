N-Power: Nigeria govt finally begins payment of N30,000 stipends

No fewer than 174,000 N-power volunteers in the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) have started receiving N30,000 monthly stipends. There have been protest nationwide by beneficiaries clamouring for arrears of their stipends. On Tuesday, Afolabi Imokhuede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, told State House correspondents in Abuja, that “As we […]

N-Power: Nigeria govt finally begins payment of N30,000 stipends

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

