Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N-power: Over 2000 beneficiaries in Taraba paid allowances-Official – Vanguard

Posted on May 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

N-power: Over 2000 beneficiaries in Taraba paid allowances-Official
Vanguard
Mrs Beatrice Kitchener, the N-power Focal Person in Taraba, said on Saturday in Jalingo, that over 2000 volunteers, under the Federal Government's Social Investment Scheme, were paid their allowances promptly. N-Power. Kitchener said that her office

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.