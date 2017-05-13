N-power: Over 2,000 beneficiaries in Taraba paid allowances-Official

Mrs Beatrice Kitchener, the N-power Focal Person in Taraba, said on Saturday in Jalingo, that over 2000 volunteers, under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Scheme, were paid their allowances promptly.

Kitchener said that her office had updated the profiles of another 1000 volunteers, expected to be paid soon.

She said that the error made by the unit in updating the profiles of the 1,000 volunteers caused the delay, but had been resolved.

Kitchener noted that discrepancies between bank details and profiles of the volunteers were partly responsible for their invalidation.

She said that the Bank Verification Number ( BVN) details indicated that some of the disqualified volunteers were already employed, while others exceeded the maximum 35 years requirement.

Kitchener said another set of over 400 volunteers, who were erroneously alleged to be absent from duty, were expected to be paid by the end of May.

The focal person said that out of the 30,000 applications for both N-power employment and N-power empowerment from the state, 3,965 applicants were successful for N-power employment category.

She warned the volunteers against the formation of a group called, `Association of Volunteers,’ adding that the association was illegal.

“ Some volunteers that have challenges have formed an illegal association accusing me of being responsible for their inability to receive their money.

“Let me make it very clear that my position is to coordinate N-power activities; I don’t pay volunteers even their screening was done by NOA and NYSC staff.

“Payment of volunteers is done by the Federal Government, not Taraba Government; therefore, we cannot deny anyone his money or even deduct anything from it.

“Any volunteer that has issues should come to us to help him update his profile so that he can be paid rather than resorting to mischief and blackmail, “the official warned.

Some disqualified N-power volunteers in the state had accused Kitchener of not doing enough to address their plight.

