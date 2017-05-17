Pages Navigation Menu

N-POWER Update on Backlog Payment

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Job Vacancies, N-power, News

A few weeks ago, N-Power shared on their Social media pages that they would begin to pay the backlog owed to some beneficiaries.

Here’s another update from N-Power:

Yesterday, the payment of the first batch of 43,000 beneficiaries commenced. The Federal Government continues to work tirelessly to ensure this experience is beneficial and rewarding for you.

We believe that for every volunteer

