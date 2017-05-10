Pages Navigation Menu

‘N11b fuel theft’: Court orders DSS to produce Ubah – The Nation Newspaper

'N11b fuel theft': Court orders DSS to produce Ubah
The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited Ifeanyi Ubah on Friday. Justice Mohammed Idris ruled on an ex-parte application by Ubah through his …

