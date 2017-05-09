Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N11bn alleged oil theft: Court orders DSS to produce Ifeanyi Ubah – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

N11bn alleged oil theft: Court orders DSS to produce Ifeanyi Ubah
Daily Post Nigeria
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Friday. Justice Mohammed Idris ruled on an ex-parte application by Ubah …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.