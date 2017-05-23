N11bn fuel subsidy: Court to decide legality of Uba’s detention

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Jabi has fixed thursday for ruling on a motion on notice filed by embattled Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Uba, challenging his continued detention by the Department of State Service (DSS). In the motion brought pursuant to Section 298(2)…

