N125b budget for National Assembly is not too much – Saraki

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki has insisted that the N125billion set aside for the National Assembly is totally insignificant when compared to the entire Budget for the year. Saraki, in an interview with Channels TV, said the lawmakers had taken the most difficult decision by opening the budget of the National Assembly, which he claimed was […]

