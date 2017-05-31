N13.4bn media advertising expenditure were unaccounted for in 2016 – Report – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
N13.4bn media advertising expenditure were unaccounted for in 2016 – Report
Naija247news
More than 40 per cent of media advertising expenditure by companies in the country last year were unaccounted for, according to a report by a marketing and advertising publication. An estimated N13.4bn of media advertising that would have been paid for …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!