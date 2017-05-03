N17m fraud: Man sentenced to four years imprisonment in Awka

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, obtained the conviction of one Adekunle Yakub Asuni over fraud. Adekunle was sentenced to four years imprisonment without any option of fine by Justice I. B. Gafai of the Federal High Court Akwa Anambra State for attempting to transfer the sum of (N7,000.000.00) Seven million naira […]

N17m fraud: Man sentenced to four years imprisonment in Awka

