Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N17m fraud: Man sentenced to four years imprisonment in Awka

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, obtained the conviction of one Adekunle Yakub Asuni over fraud. Adekunle was sentenced to four years imprisonment without any option of fine by Justice I. B. Gafai of the Federal High Court Akwa Anambra State for attempting to transfer the sum of (N7,000.000.00) Seven million naira […]

N17m fraud: Man sentenced to four years imprisonment in Awka

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.