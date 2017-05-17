N19B alleged fraud: Again, FG fails to produce Dasuki in court for trial

TRIAL OF THE former National Security Adviser, NSA, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) on alleged N19B corruption charges was aborted yesterday by the refusal of the federal government to produce him in court. The trial slated before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, could not go on after the judge and senior lawyers had waited […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

