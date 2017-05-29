Pages Navigation Menu

N1m up for grabs at first Freestyle football tourney – Vanguard

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports


N1m up for grabs at first Freestyle football tourney
Feet 'n' Tricks International at the weekend announced a winning prize of N1m, for the winner of the first edition of the Nigeria National Freestyle Championships scheduled for July 22, in Lagos. The chairman of the organisation, Valentine Ozigbo

