N23bn Diezani Alleged Bribe: Court Convicts INEC Staff

A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Yisa Olanrewaju Adedoyin, has pleaded guilty to receiving the sum of N70,050,000.00 from the N23billion alleged Diezani Allison-Madueke bribe meant to compromise electoral officers before the 2015 general election.

Adedoyin alongside Christian Nwosu and Tijani Inda Bashir were re-arraigned yesterday on an amended six-count charge bordering on receiving gratification to the tune of N264, 880, 000.00 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice M.B. Idris of the Federal High Court Ikoyi, Lagos.

One of the counts reads: ‘‘That you, Mrs. Diezani Allison Madueke (still at large) and Tijani Inda Bashir on or about the 27th day of March, 2015 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court directly took possession of the sum of N264,880,000.00(Two Hundred and Sixty-four Million, Eight Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.’’

Both the first defendant, Nwosu, and third defendant, Bashir pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

However, the second defendant, Adedoyin, pleaded guilty to count four of the charge and consequently, Justice Idris found Adedoyin guilty as charged and convicted him, accordingly.

In his ruling, Justice Idris also accepted the plea bargain agreement between the convict and the Commission.

‎It would be noted that Adedoyin had entered a plea bargain agreement with the Commission to pay a fine of N10million.

