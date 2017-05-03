N23bn Diezani bribe: I received N70m – INEC staff confesses
A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Yisa Olanrewaju Adedoyin, has pleaded guilty to receiving the sum of N70,050,000.00 from the N23billion alleged Diezani Allison-Madueke bribe meant to compromise electoral officers before the 2015 general election. Adedoyin alongside Christian Nwosu and Tijani Inda Bashir were re-arraigned Wednesday on an amended six-count charge bordering […]
