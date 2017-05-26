N2bn ecological fund: You are an incurable liar – Jonathan bombs El-Rufai

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lambasted Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State over his comments on his role in the disbursement of Ecological Funds during his administration. El-Rufai had alleged that Jonathan gave the N2bn ecological fund to each state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ignored states under the then Action Congress of […]

N2bn ecological fund: You are an incurable liar – Jonathan bombs El-Rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

