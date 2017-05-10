Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N3.1bn fraud: Suswam’s ill health stalls trial as Ortom hails his release from DSS custody

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

TRIAL OF former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, over alleged financial misappropriation before a Federal High Court in Abuja, was stalled yesterday due to his ill health, even as his successor, Samuel Ortom has described the former governor’s release from the custody of Department of State Services, DSS, as a welcome development for the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.