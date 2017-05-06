N30tr Customs probe: Senate uncovers more leakages, expands investigation panel – The Nation Newspaper
N30tr Customs probe: Senate uncovers more leakages, expands investigation panel
The Senate on Thursday expanded its panel currently investigating alleged N30 trillion revenue leakage in the Nigeria Customs Service following revelation of more leakages. This followed a “Point of Order'' raised by the Chairman, Committee on Customs …
Nigeria: Senate Committee Alleges 228 Vessels Smuggled Items Evaded Customs
