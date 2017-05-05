N30trn Customs Probe: Senate Uncovers More Leakages – The Tide
|
Vanguard
|
N30trn Customs Probe: Senate Uncovers More Leakages
The Tide
The Senate yesterday expanded its panel currently investigating alleged N30 trillion revenue leakage in the Nigeria Customs Service following revelation of more leakages. This followed a “Point of Order'' raised by the Chairman, Committee on Customs …
Senate C'ttee Alleges 228 Vessels Smuggled Items Evaded Customs
