Court Transfers INEC Officials' Case To Port Harcourt
Leadership Newspapers
Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday transferred to the Port Harcourt division of the court, the charges filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission's 23 officials who were accused of receiving N360m bribe …
N360m Bribery Saga: Court declines jurisdiction to try 23 INEC officials
