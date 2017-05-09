Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N3bn loot: How we broke into Ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu’s house, EFCC tells court – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

N3bn loot: How we broke into Ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu's house, EFCC tells court
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how an iron-bender in Kaduna State helped it to gain access into the house where former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian …
How we found $9.8 million, £74000 in Andrew Yakubu's house – WitnessPremium Times
EFCC reveals how it uncovered $9.8m in ex NNPC GMD's houseBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
How we discovered $9.8M, £74000 in Ex-GMD Yakubu's home – WitnessThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.