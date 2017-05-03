N400m fraud: Court to rule on Metuh’s application June 19
FEDERAL High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed June 19 to rule on an application filed by a former Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisah Metuh, for adjournment of his trial. At the resumed hearing of the matter, Justice Okon Abang said although the court on March 22 fixed May 2 to deliver ruling, it […]
The post N400m fraud: Court to rule on Metuh’s application June 19 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!