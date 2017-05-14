N5,000 monthly Stipend: Identity challenge, difficult terrain hampering programme – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
N5,000 monthly Stipend: Identity challenge, difficult terrain hampering programme
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Laolu Akande said there are still challenges besetting the implementation of the programme. A cocktail of niggling challenges, including the inability to identify most vulnerable …
