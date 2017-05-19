Pages Navigation Menu

N5bn debt: AMCON takes over Wokson International – The News

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business


The News

N5bn debt: AMCON takes over Wokson International
The News
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over all the assets of Wokson International Ltd in Asaba and Warri, Delta, due to N5 billion debt. Mr Jude Nwauzor, AMCON Head, Corporate Communications, said this in a state issued to …
