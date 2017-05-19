N5bn debt: AMCON takes over Wokson International

The News

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over all the assets of Wokson International Ltd in Asaba and Warri, Delta, due to N5 billion debt. Mr Jude Nwauzor, AMCON Head, Corporate Communications, said this in a state issued to …

AMCON extends takeover bid to Wokson International Guardian (blog)



all 3 news articles »