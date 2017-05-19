N5bn debt: AMCON takes over Wokson International

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over all the assets of Wokson International Ltd in Asaba and Warri, Delta, due to N5 billion debt. Mr Jude Nwauzor, AMCON Head, Corporate Communications, said this in a state issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday. It said that the takeover followed an injunction against Wokson International by Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

