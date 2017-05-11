Pages Navigation Menu

N61.057m loan: Court orders Hajia Zainab Maina’s children to repay NERFUND

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Zainab Maina’s children and Bakrad International Limited have been ordered by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to pay National Economic Reconstruction Fund, (NERFUND) the sum of N61,057,123,060 being the outstanding principal loan and the accrued 13.50% interest of loan granted them to finance a business concern. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

