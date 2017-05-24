Pages Navigation Menu

N62.8b 'fraud': Ex-naval chief, others in trouble

The Nation Newspaper

N62.8b 'fraud': Ex-naval chief, others in trouble
The Nation Newspaper
Seven officers, a retired Rear Admiral and five businessmen have been implicated in the alleged diversion of N62.8billion belonging to the Navy. The fraud occurred between 2013 and 2015 when Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin was the Chief of Naval Staff, The …
