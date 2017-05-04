N7.06 trillion 2017 budget ready for debate next week – Senate

As the 2016 budget implementation lifespan expires tomorrow, the Nigerian Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan has disclosed that the one of 2017 which has been in the works would be ready for debate on Tuesday next week. Speaking through order 42, the leader noted that both the upper and lower legislative chambers were conscious of time […]

N7.06 trillion 2017 budget ready for debate next week – Senate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

