Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N7.06 trillion 2017 budget ready for debate next week – Senate

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As the 2016 budget implementation lifespan expires tomorrow, the Nigerian Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan has disclosed that the one of 2017 which has been in the works would be ready for debate on Tuesday next week. Speaking through order 42, the leader noted that both the upper and lower legislative chambers were conscious of time […]

N7.06 trillion 2017 budget ready for debate next week – Senate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.