‘Na Music I Go Do, If E Dey Pain Una Make Una Close Ear To My Songs’ – Efe Ejeba

Big Brother Naija Winner and Rapper, Efe has turned to haters to tell them he will do music no matter waht, even if they say his sound is wack, He advises they shouldn’t listen to it. This comes after he recieved heavy backlash after he released “Based On Logistics” song, which you can download on …

The post 'Na Music I Go Do, If E Dey Pain Una Make Una Close Ear To My Songs' – Efe Ejeba appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

