NAB offers free health screening in Ogun

By Job Osazuwa

Against all odds, over 150 visually impaired and partially sighted people in Ogun State, under the aegis of Nigeria Association of the Blind, Ogun chapter, recently held a health rally in Ikenne-Remo area of the state, and offered free health screenings and drugs to about 70 people.

The day became a reality after several postponements of earlier dates scheduled due to the organisers’ inability to perfect all logistics needed to hold the programme. One of their challenges was that they had to source for fully sighted people to guide them in most of the rigours associated with the rally.

The event, as gathered, was put together to chart the way forward for all members to living more fulfilled lives. The members came from Ikenne, Sagamu, Remo North, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo, Ago-Iwoye, Abeokuta, Odeda, Ilaro, Sango Otta, Ado-Odo, Ogijo, Owode and other parts of the state to grace the occasion.

Ten medical personnel from Heart of Passion Foundation (HPF), led by Dr. Adeotan A., two medical consultants from Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, led by Prof. O.O Anabolu, officials from Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development stormed the event to contribute their own quota targeted at lifting the disables’ spirits. Different volunteers from across the state made themselves available to help them coordinate all activities.

The focus of the rally was medical diagnosis and drug presentations. Participants were tested for hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, fever and other common ailments. It was discovered that among the blind and partially sighted persons who presented themselves for the screening, only two per cent occasionally go for routine medical checkup.

The other 98 per cent gave lack of money as the major reason for not going for routine medical checkup. Seventy-five per cent of patients tested were presented with hypertension-related cases while 68 per cent showed signs of acute body pain.

The president of the association, Mr. Ebonhor Michael Ndidi, said from the results and other findings, it was clear that the blind and partially sighted persons were faced with heavy medical burden, which further compounds their woes.

He stressed the urgent need for Ogun State government, the Federal Government and spirited corporate organisations to partner with Nigeria association of the blind, towards enhancing the quality of life of the members, whom he said were often neglected by the society.

“Also, having a law that protects and gives inclusion to persons with disability will help in no small measure to address accessibility, physical, educational, economic, social, political needs of persons with disability.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

