NACK Launches Summer All Year (SAY) NACK Campaign V2.0 With SS17 Collection

Nigeria’s No 1 casual apparel brand NACK has teamed up with sensational Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas and talented photographer Femi ‘The Alfe’ Alabede for the Summer All Year ‘SAY’ NACK campaign which features T-shirt dresses with tropical inspired prints that are perfectly accentuated by the NACK Face caps which are the new trends for summer.

Every lady wants to feel beautiful and sexy without necessarily putting too much effort and the fun loving actress made that possible as she stunned in every outfit (she loved the look so much it had her exclaiming ‘Eh Chale!). The stunner couldn’t pick a favourite outfit and the face caps had the same effect on her as she couldn’t help but try everything on.

NACK is the Nigerian Articulate Culture Kullection; an apparel and lifestyle brand that reflects the new African culture and articulates the evolving lifestyle of stylish, free and confident people around the world..

See photos below.

Credits

Brand – NACK @nackonline (www.nack.ng)

Photography – Femi Alabede @the.alfe

Model – Nicolleta Samonas @nikkisamonas

Creative Direction – Luto Nack @lutonack

The post NACK Launches Summer All Year (SAY) NACK Campaign V2.0 With SS17 Collection appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

