Nadal crushes Djokovic to reach Madrid final

Rafael Nadal snapped a seven-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic in commanding fashion as he romped into the final of the Madrid Masters 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

The Spaniard looks in ominous form with just over two weeks to go till the start of the French Open as he stretched his perfect record on clay this season to 14-0 with a dominant display.

Nadal will look to seal his fifth title in Madrid in Sunday’s final against Dominic Thiem or Pablo Cuevas.

The post Nadal crushes Djokovic to reach Madrid final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

