Nadal defeats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open Final

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal, 30, confirmed his return to form with a long-awaited win over Novak Djokovic and ended a three-year, seven-match losing streak against the Serb to reach the final of the Madrid Open. The Spaniard won 6-2 6-4 to claim his first victory over the Serb since the 2014 French Open final. The win is […]

