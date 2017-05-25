NAF acquires dogs to detect explosives, arms and ammunitions

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently trained 12 personnel of its Air Provost Specialty in advanced dog handling techniques to enhance their proficiency in carrying out criminal investigations and other security-related duties.

The 6-week advanced dog handlers’ course was conducted at Braveheart Bio-Dog Academy in South Africa as a follow-up to the basic K9 training received at the Nigeria Police Force Dog Breeding/Training Centre Abuja.

It is the first time that NAF personnel would receive special training in dog handling at a reputable overseas institution.

Considering the security challenges currently being faced in the country, the newly acquired dogs, which have been trained to detect explosives, arms and ammunitions, narcotics as well as other substances, are expected to serve as a complement to explosive detection devices.

The attendance of the advanced dog handlers’ course has further boosted the capacity of the affected NAF personnel and also exposed them to international best practices in the use of dogs for security purposes.

It is recalled that human capacity development through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance is one of the key drivers of the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The NAF Air Provost Marshal, Air Commodore Christopher Dola, represented the CAS at the graduation ceremony of the newly trained NAF personnel in Pretoria, South Africa on 20 May 2017 and has since returned to Nigeria.

