NAF Bombs Boko Haram Leaders In Sambisa Forest

The Nigeria Air Force last night has bombed several leaders of the Boko Haram Terrorist group and their followers during an attacks in Sambisa Forest.

A video clip obtained by LEADERSHIP showed that the terrorists and their leaders were sighted by the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Mangosum village while trying to regroup.

“Their leaders were bombed while their followers killed,” a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Informations, Air Commodore OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA said.

“​At dawn on 28 April 2017, the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted an air interdiction mission on some remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists in a village 3.42 km Northeast of Mangosum.”

“On the previous day, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had successfully provided air cover to troops of 27 Task Force Battalion thereby enabling them to repel an attack by the Boko Haram Terrorists.”

“Subsequently, a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft trailed the remnants of the insurgents that attacked the Battalion to a village near Mangosum, following which the NAF conducted the air interdiction mission with two Alpha Jet and one F-7Ni aircraft,” the statement added.

According to the statement, Battle Damage Assessment conducted after the strike showed that several leaders of the Boko Haram Terrorist Organization and their followers were killed during the attacks.”

“In addition, a sizeable cache of weapons and equipment wasdestroyed. With the successful air interdiction, the Nigerian Air Force was able to frustrate yet another attempt by the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists to regroup in the Sambisa general area.”

